Georgia-based Level 77 Music Nominated for Mark Awards by the Production Music Association in Los Angeles

Level 77 Music, an independent boutique production music company launched in 2021, announces its second top-level awards nominations within the past two months.

Level 77 Music Founder and CEO Patrick Avard and his Atlanta-based team have been nominated for four Mark Awards from the prestigious Production Music Association in Los Angeles. The nominations include dance/electronic track “This is My Life,” on an album called Vocal House, which is a concept modeled around current trends in the EDM genre.

“I wanted to create an album full of songs that could stand up to today’s EDM radio hits,” says songwriter Avard, an in-demand producer whose work gained initial acclaim on the celebrated Netflix series CHEER. “I worked together on this project with Amore Jones (creative director at Level 77 Music) and Stanislav Palyvoda (one of the company’s go-to composers from Ukraine).”

For his role in the creation of “This is My Life,” Avard notes, “I came up with the concept because I wanted us to create a positive ‘sync-able’ song about doing your own thing and living your life with confidence. Amore wrote the majority of the lyrics … and he simply nailed it.”

No stranger to nominations and awards for its work, young Level 77 Music scored its first Mark Award in 2022 for song “Be Mine,” which won Pop Track of the Year. In early September 2023, Level 77 Music also received four London-based Production Music Awards nominations.

Avard will attend the 2023 Mark Awards ceremony at Universal City, Los Angeles, on Oct. 4, along with Level 77 Executive Producer Jason Rudd and Mark Kueffner, the company’s senior film composer.

“I’m extremely excited to receive these nominations because it’s just one more step in the right direction,” Avard says. He adds this about Level 77’s plans going forward: “We don’t like to sit on ideas too long, so we’ll keep creating.”

The Level 77 Music team is rounded out by CTO Anthony Arasi and Coordinator and Music Director Josh Nathan.

Upcoming placements for Level 77 include MTV and feature films Lights Out and The Blind.