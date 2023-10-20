Georgia Camera Ready program a huge perk for films

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Not only are Georgia’s tax cuts a huge incentive for films, but a one-of-a-kind state program is also considered a major perk.

Georgia Camera Ready does it all for productions coming into town, from scouting locations to developing resources and contacts. The state-run program is unlike any other, said Tray Baggarly, liaison of Coweta County Camera Ready.

“I don’t know of other states that do it,” Baggarly said. The program exists in all 159 Georgia counties, with each having its own leadership or liaison.

Baggarly simply describes himself as the “go-to guy” for directors and producers looking to shoot TV series or movies in Coweta. Long before any actors come into town, Baggarly is fielding emails and calls from crews seeking potential sets and sites.

