Georgia Cast, Funded & Filmed: Good Deed Entertainment Picks Up Worldwide Rights to ‘Christmas with Jerks’

Leanna Adams plays a washed-up child star hiding in her sister’s house for the holidays after a career-ending mishap when she discovers an injured stuntman dog-sitting, who refuses to leave. Holiday hijinks ensue as they attempt to kick each other out.

The cast includes Tyler Buckingham (Doom Patrol on HBO), Ashlee Heath (First Wives Club on Showtime), Naddya Alicea (Dynasty on CW), and Lauren Richards (Creepshow on Shudder). Leanna Adams (Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Netflix) and Kristina Arjona (Mi Casa on HBO) co-directed.

Adams, who wrote this Christmas rom-com and self-produced it with Arjona, said, “I quit waiting for permission to make movies and decided to make my own. If your goal is to learn, you can’t fail. The heart of the movie is two people grappling with failure in the film industry and at a crossroads in their careers while butting heads with each other. That plus a cute doggie. And vodka. And vibrators.”

Good Deed Entertainment’s head of distribution Erik Donley negotiated the deal with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films. Good Deed Entertainment plans distribution across platforms on November 7th, 2023.

This film was shot this spring prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Atlanta, Georgia. Not only was it shot in Georgia, but it was fully funded in Georgia, and the entire cast and crew are Georgia-based. This film is a triumph of the Atlanta film community.