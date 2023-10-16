Georgia lawmakers to study promise, threats of artificial intelligence

Georgia lawmakers on both sides of the state Capitol are taking their first serious look this fall at how rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technology is likely to affect public policy.

A House subcommittee formed to study the issue already has begun holding hearings, while two Senate committees are set to launch a parallel effort Nov. 1.

“The first thing we need to do is educate our fellow legislators on what artificial intelligence is,” said Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee, which will take up AI in conjunction with the Senate Science and Technology Committee.

“Some people believe AI is a disruptor similar to when Uber came out, or the iPhone, or even the internet. This will literally change everything we do.”

The development of AI technology is being widely seen as a double-edged sword. While it promises to increase workplace productivity and produce life-saving drugs, it also threatens to replace large numbers of jobs now done by humans and compromise cybersecurity.

So-called “deep fakes” generated by AI already are being used in criminal scams and political advertising, using false images and audio to fool people into thinking a family member or candidate for public office said something they didn’t or did something that never happened.

