Gwinnett Technical College Opens $42 Million Facility in Lawrenceville

GWINNETT – Gwinnett Technical College welcomed state and local leaders to their Lawrenceville campus to celebrate the completion of its new Computer Information Systems, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies Building and the renovation of Building 100.

The state-funded $42 million project included a new three-story building for Computer Information Systems, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies programs; renovation of existing structures, including Building 100, the One-Stop Enrollment Center, the Library, the Student Life Center, and new chemistry and physics labs that support health sciences.

Gwinnett Tech President Dr. D. Glen Cannon called the day a historic one, not just for Gwinnett Tech but for the technical college system as a whole. “this project will continue to ensure Gwinnett Tech students are highly-trained, skilled, and ready to work, when our great Georgia companies are ready to expand or when our ever-growing global partners in manufacturing, IT, construction and trades make a decision on where to locate and want to ensure a qualified and sustainable workforce will be available” he added.

The new Computer Information Systems, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies Building is 82,000+ square feet and features multiple flex rooms, 29 classrooms, a dedicated networking lab, an eSports lab, a Cybersecurity war room, and a Gaming Technologies room. A bright, fresh, more collegiate look has allowed Gwinnett Tech to make a more open area connecting the buildings with some green space. The main thing is it allowed us to move our IT and CIS programs into a space that’s more up to date with what’s needed for today’s technology,” stated Dr. Cannon.