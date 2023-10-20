How changes to Georgia’s film tax credit would impact entertainment industry, Peach State’s economy

ATLANTA, Ga. – One of the reasons behind Georgia’s booming status as a film and TV industry leader is the generous tax credit offered to companies simply for filming in the Peach State.

Entertainment companies can receive up to 30% off their bottom line by bringing their productions to Georgia.

But when lawmakers return to session at the Georgia Capitol this winter, the credit could be at risk of being severely reduced. If that happens, entertainment industry leaders said the billions of dollars the credit brings to the state could start to dry up too.

“We have thousands of jobs in Georgia that depend on this,” said Randy Davidson, CEO of Georgia Entertainment News. “Productions and film are looking for a credit. If Georgia doesn’t offer that, they just move around until they find it.”

For more, Atlanta News First