How Companies are Leveraging and Engaging the Gaming and Esports Ecosystems, Presented by the Atlanta Metro Chamber

The Atlanta Metro Chamber hosted the “How Companies are Leveraging and Engaging the Gaming and Esports Ecosystem” event October 12th, 2023. The heads of organizations like DreamHack, Skillshot, and NASEF gathered to collaborate on bringing focus to e-sports and gaming in Georgia.

“DreamHack isn’t just a gaming event it’s a lifestyle” said Guy “Yug” Bloomberg Event Director of DreamHack North America.

“Everyone is a gamer, from the casual to the hardcore, it is ingrained in the culture. We asked our sponsors how do we expose what’s next? “It was only logical we take a look at the model of the most successful sports council in the country the Atlanta Sports Council. This model founded the creation of the Atlanta E-Sports Alliance” said Grant Wainscott, the Vice Chairman of the Atlanta Esports Alliance.