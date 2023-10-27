Interview with Rome Business Radio: Background of the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow

Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment, was recently interviewed by Rome Business Radio along with Seth Ingram of the Rome International Film Festival. The interview comes ahead of the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event to be held on November 2nd at the Desoto Theatre. (RSVP)
Topics include:
- Forming an Film and Entertainment Alliance in Rome
- How businesses benefit from film productions in Northwest Georgia
- The legislative review process
- How the Creative Economy is evolving in Georgia