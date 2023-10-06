Introducing UWG School of CFM Inaugural Professional Advisory Board

The University of West Georgia’s School of Communication, Film, and Media is proud to announce the inaugural members of its Professional Advisory Board, which is designed to forge a closer collaboration between industry leaders and higher education experts to continually improve the preparation for students in the School of CFM. The board brings together a diverse group of industry professionals who are interested in the education and mentorship of future communication, film, and media leaders.
Our members represent broadcast journalism, corporate communications, film production, print and digital journalism, marketing and brand communications, public relations, and television production.
The first meeting of this distinguished group is Friday, October 6, 2023, in the newly renovated Miller Hall, home to the School of Communication, Film, and Media on UWG’s Carrollton campus.
Jose Avila-Kelly
Technical Operations Manager
CNN
Autumn Bailey-Ford
CEO & Film Producer
Autumn Bailey Entertainment LLC
Darryl Forges
News Anchor
WDSU TV – New Orleans
Sonji Jacobs
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Cox Enterprises, Inc
Amanda Lucey
CEO & Owner
The Partnership
Amy Parrish
CEO & Managing Partner
Rhythm Communications
Rachael Raney
Publisher
Newspapers of West Georgia
Shavonne Reed
CEO & Founder
OPUA Agency