Introducing UWG School of CFM Inaugural Professional Advisory Board

The University of West Georgia’s School of Communication, Film, and Media is proud to announce the inaugural members of its Professional Advisory Board, which is designed to forge a closer collaboration between industry leaders and higher education experts to continually improve the preparation for students in the School of CFM. The board brings together a diverse group of industry professionals who are interested in the education and mentorship of future communication, film, and media leaders.

Our members represent broadcast journalism, corporate communications, film production, print and digital journalism, marketing and brand communications, public relations, and television production.

The first meeting of this distinguished group is Friday, October 6, 2023, in the newly renovated Miller Hall, home to the School of Communication, Film, and Media on UWG’s Carrollton campus.

Jose Avila-Kelly

Technical Operations Manager

CNN

Autumn Bailey-Ford

CEO & Film Producer

Autumn Bailey Entertainment LLC

Darryl Forges

News Anchor

WDSU TV – New Orleans

Sonji Jacobs

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Cox Enterprises, Inc

Amanda Lucey

CEO & Owner

The Partnership

Amy Parrish

CEO & Managing Partner

Rhythm Communications

Rachael Raney

Publisher

Newspapers of West Georgia