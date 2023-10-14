JOINT STATEMENT: Hollywood Labor Supports SAG-AFTRA, Calls on Studios to Resume Negotiations in Good Faith

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a display of continued unity, the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW), Writers Guild of America East (WGAE), Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), American Federation of Musicians (AFM), Teamsters, and Hollywood Basic Crafts — encompassing Teamsters Local 399, IBEW Local 40, LiUNA! Local 724, OPCMIA Local 755, and UA Local 78 — issued a joint statement in support of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in their ongoing negotiations with the studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

“Our members work side-by-side for the same handful of employers, and our unions and guilds collectively stand more united than ever.

Each day a fair contract addressing actors’ unique priorities is delayed is another day working professionals across our industry suffer unnecessarily. At this point, it should be clear to the studios and the AMPTP that more is needed than proposals which merely replicate the terms negotiated with other unions.

We collectively demand the AMPTP resumes negotiations in good faith immediately, make meaningful moves at the negotiating table with SAG-AFTRA to address performers’ specific needs, and make the fair deal they deserve.”