Kevin Hart opening production office in Atlanta

The ABC accessed a permit application filed in Atlanta by Los Angeles-based Hartbeat, which is planning to lease 11,500 square feet at T3 West Midtown at Atlantic Station. The application said the location could hold up to 180 people and will include conference rooms, collaboration areas and a podcast studio.

Hart’s production company has at least 70 projects in development, including an unscripted TV deal with NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service and a four-movie deal with Netflix, Hartbeat CEO Thai Randolph told Variety magazine earlier this year.

