Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins Set to Host Georgia Unscripted Event in Middle Georgia

The Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event’s next stop is Middle Georgia on October 18th. The event will be held at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins, the second-largest aerospace museum of the United States Air Force. The event will highlight entertainment opportunities in the region with a focus on workforce development and local businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

“The heart of Georgia has a rich history of music, the arts, film and entertainment. Officials in Macon, Perry and Warner Robins have been so supportive as we prepare for this event, reflecting the desire to further magnify what is already happening in the region,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment.

The purpose the roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. This will be the sixth stop on the roadshow. (RSVP HERE.)

This special combined event is presented by Parrish Construction, FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment.

“It has been a pleasure working with officials in Macon, Perry, Warner Robins and the team at the Museum of Aviation. This will truly be a special night in Middle Georgia,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “The collaboration, support and engagement by all the stakeholders in preparation for this has been amazing.”

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

Companies supporting the combined event include Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, GSB Architects, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, Georgia Matters, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Reel Supplies, and Skillshot.

“We are honored to collaborate with other organizations to provide in-kind services and support for these events. Together, we are able to uniquely highlight each of these communities and share the incredible success stories of local businesses and professionals working in the film and entertainment industries in Georgia,” concluded Moyet.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

To receive more information or to support the Georgia Entertainment events, contact us.

RSVP Today.