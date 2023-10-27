Nick Cannon And La La Anthony Among Global Business Executives To Headline Forbes’ Inaugural ForbesBLK Summit In Atlanta

Today Forbes announced its speaker lineup for its inaugural ForbesBLK Summit, taking place in Atlanta and virtually on November 5-6, 2023. The event will bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs and entertainers to ignite critical conversations around the future of Black capitalism.

The two-day-event, centered around the theme – The Future of Black Entrepreneurialism: Convening Culture, Creativity, and Community – will include discussions focused on creating more equitable economies; the future of Black media; how Black entrepreneurs are securing funding; how executives of color navigate the world of sports and beyond, all while championing the global community of Black trailblazers.

Atlanta is the innovation hub for Black entrepreneurs, business leaders and creators, and serves as the number one Black entrepreneurial center and start ecosystem that convenes the world’s most innovative leaders who are changing business, culture and society.

