Pharrell Williams Opens ‘Billionaire Boys Club’ Creators Studio In Atlanta

Pharrell Williams has always preached about the power of harnessing creativity and turning it into currency—now he’s helping others do just that.

In a news release shared with ESSENCE, the Billionaire Boys Club brand co-founder, Williams has partnered with a respected photographer and entrepreneur Cam Kirk to launch a creative studio space of the same name that is for the public to use.

Kirk’s Cam Kirk Studios was founded in 2017 in the vein of being a home for Atlanta-based creatives.

“I wanted to offer them the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, swap resources, and learn from one another,” Kirk told ESSENCE in 2022.

Now, the latest partnership with Williams is supercharging the effort, the Billionaire Boys Club Creator’s Lab, is housed within Cam Kirk Studios, and touts professional photography equipment and editing tools (including Adobe design suites and 3D machinery) help creatives realize their wildest dreams.

“To see my relationship with Billionaire Boys Club materialize into a Creators Lab at my studio is a dream come true,” Kirk said in a statement. “Cam Kirk Studios has always been a place to support creators and build community in Atlanta, and this partnership bolsters our commitment to fulfill that mission.”

Kirk began his career as a Morehouse student more than a decade ago and has amassed an impressive photography client roster that includes Young Thug, Mike Will Made It, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion and Big Boi among others. He also shot campaigns for Facebook, Nike, AirBnb and Sprite to name a few.

The booking space can be scheduled for use now and will be open to the public for use beginning October at www.bbcicecream.com and www.camkirkstudios.com.

BY JASMINE BROWLEY