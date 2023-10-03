RDH Partners Hosts Rally for Entertainment Industry Work

In a show of support for striking industry workers as well as a celebration of the recent end to the WGA strike, local IATSE member-owned broadcast, cinema, and telecommunications equipment provider RDH Partners will host a rally to honor the strength and resilience of the film & television community.

Trade unionists, screen actors, writers and the general public are invited in a salute to solidarity at the RDH facility in Smyrna on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The event will showcase the latest technology and techniques as well as provide an evening of entertainment with live music, complimentary refreshments, and the opportunity to catch up and network with friends and colleagues.

WHEN: Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 7:00pm – Midnight (12:00am) ET

WHERE: RDH Partners, 5375 Oakdale Rd SE, Smyrna, GA

WHAT TO EXPECT: family-friendly celebration of the entertainment industry’s unrelenting spirit

RDH Open House featuring the latest tools and techniques

Local Union Rallying with members and representatives of IATSE, WGA, and SAG-AFTRA

Complimentary refreshments

Entertainment: live music, an on-stage karaoke session, and DJ performance

Networking and mingling with industry professionals

Raffle for multiple prizes, including ‘Five-Dollar Friday’-style cash pot drawings for three lucky union members

For more about Salute to Solidarity Rally and the growing schedule of events, visit:

https://rdhpartners.zohobackstage.com/SalutetoSolidarityRallyParty

For complementary online registration visit Free Registration

Known for providing motion picture equipment, cellular and broadcast services, RDH is a Smyrna-based broadcast, cinema, and telecommunications equipment provider that proudly serves and supports the Georgia entertainment community.

Thousands of Georgians in the film & television industry are unable to work as labor disputes and strikes have effectively shuttered the film & television industry across the country.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) was on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for 148 days. Work stoppage continues as negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and AMPTP resume. SAG-AFTRA has been on strike since July 14 after failing to reach a deal on a new contract.

Please add to the conversation and show your support on social media using:

#IAsolidarity #istandinsolidarity #iatse #iatsesolidarity

#SAGAFTRAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrike

#WGAstrong #WGAstrike