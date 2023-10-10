Recap with Photos: Georgia Entertainment 100 Event in Columbus Showcases Opportunity in the Region

Georgia Entertainment, in partnership with Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission, held the annual Georgia Entertainment 100 event last week. Local business owners, entertainment executives along with legislators and government officials gathered to learn more about the creative economy in the region. This event also incorporated the Georgia Unscripted roadshow series that is part of a 9 city tour highlighting film and entertainment in key communities around the state. The event also marked the Columbus Film Commission meeting held quarterly at various locations in the region.

“Columbus has been long on support for film and entertainment. Job opportunities for creatives in film, gaming, music and other areas of entertainment continue to grow and the best is yet to come,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “We were so honored to host distinguished legislators from around the state as well as producers and directors from all over to see this dynamic city and hear all that’s happening in Columbus.”

The purpose of this event was to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. The Columbus event included comments from:

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film & Entertainment Office

Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner

Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media

Representative Scott Hilton, Vice Chair of the Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee

Scott Votaw of the Georgia Film Academy

David Sutherland of University of Georgia, Terry College of Business

Dr. Dana Gibson, Department Chair of Communications, Columbus State University

Z Lawrence of Music Entertainment Council, Columbus

Chris Poirier: Founder/Game Master of Columbus Got Game

Vanessa Stewart: Chief Story Officer, Story Mill Entertainment

“The partnership with Georgia Entertainment to expose Columbus to filmmakers and entertainment businesses around the world has been very important to us,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “Events like this also provide a platform for us to connect with policymakers and others to share ways to further expand opportunities for growth in the region.”

“Jobs, education and workforce development were the main topics in Columbus and we are so honored to have so many of the key state and local organizations represented,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President, Georgia Entertainment. “These events allow creative professionals and policy makers to network in a very special environment immersed in the local creative scene.” Columbus joins other communities hosting events around the state including Roswell, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins, and Valdosta. (All the events and recaps.)

Other companies supporting the combined event include All Access Staging, Ambient Studio, Apache Rental Group, Barbizon Lighting, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Blue Trail Productions, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, GSB Architects, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, Georgia Matters, First Horizons Bank, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, IVB Media, Laser Stream Studio, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, RiseImpact, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, Tweed Recording, United Rentals.

The next Georgia Entertainment event will be a Georgia Unscripted affair. It will be held October 18th in Middle Georgia. For more information about supporting the events, contact us and to RSVP click here.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the event include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

Video Credit: Rosa Waite