RE:IMAGINE Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with Reel Connections Event

RE:IMAGINE celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month showcasing and amplifying the works of Hispanic and Latino filmmakers and stories. Last week, they hosted Reel Connections, a night of networking and screening that was open to all apprentices, partners, and supporters.

Participation in RE:IMAGINE programs not only inspires but also supports their mission to empower the next generation of industry storytellers. Registered apprentices engaged in personalized one-on-one sessions with industry professionals who reviewed their materials (resume, reel, portfolio, or website) and provided career-oriented insights and guidance.

Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment, was the featured guest lecturer who spoke to the importance of networking in the creative media industry. “Your network is your net worth, and that is especially true in the entertainment industry. But most importantly: know your value, and commit to adding value to every new intentional connection on or off set. That is how you make a reel connection.”

A guided networking session with peers and industry professionals who share a passion for diverse film and storytelling followed. Capping off the evening was a special screening featuring the captivating works of Hispanic and Latino filmmakers and stories celebrating the vibrant diversity of voices in film and creative media in Georgia.