Rome ‘Georgia Unscripted’ Event Set to Collide with the Rome International Film Festival

The Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event’s next stop is Rome on November 2nd. The event will be held at the Desoto Theatre in the heart of downtown. The event will highlight entertainment opportunities in the region with a focus on workforce development and local businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

“We have enjoyed every single visit to Rome and those who know, know it’s a creative and entertainment hot spot in Georgia,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Rome’s city officials, chamber executives and festival leaders have all converged to welcome the Georgia Unscripted roadshow. The event will literally be right at the start of the Rome International Film Festival bringing all together to showcase the region.

The purpose of the roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. This will be the sixth stop on the roadshow. (RSVP HERE.)

This special combined event is presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment.

“We have met so many great people in Northwest Georgia since announcing the date of the roadshow earlier this summer,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “The Desoto Theatre is a beautiful venue and the downtown area provides the backdrop that uniquely compliments the region’s Creative Economy.”

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

Companies supporting the combined event include Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, GSB Architects, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, Georgia Matters, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Reel Supplies, and Skillshot.

“We are honored to collaborate with organizations like these to highlight each of these communities and share the incredible success stories of local businesses and professionals working in the film and entertainment industries in Georgia,” concluded Moyet.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

To receive more information or to support the Georgia Entertainment events, contact us.

RSVP Today.