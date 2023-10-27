SAG-AFTRA Responds to Studios, as Some Progress Seen Toward Ending Strike

SAG-AFTRA delivered its response Thursday to the latest proposal from the major studios, as the two sides appeared to be making progress toward ending the actors strike.

The sides are expected to pick up negotiations again on Friday. Both sides are trying to avoid another breakdown in talks, and each one has a strong incentive to get to a deal.

The studios have warned that next year’s summer blockbusters could be postponed, and TV shows could be canceled, if no deal is reached in the coming week. The union sees that as an empty threat, but is also dealing with growing restlessness among its A-list members.

