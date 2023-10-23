Savannah Film Alliance Honors Gala celebrates the creatives behind the camera

There’s no business like show business, and there’s no film industry like Savannah’s film industry. For years, the city’s versatile filming locations and warm community have helped the film scene flourish, and the Savannah Film Alliance (SFA) is excited to celebrate those who made it possible at the second annual SFA Honors Gala.

“We’re honoring eight people who have made tremendous contributions to the local industry, people that otherwise may fly under the radar and not get the attention they deserve,” SFA Founder Charles “Bo” Bowen said.

Founded in 2015, SFA represents film and television professionals with a shared goal of discussing and improving the state of the industry in Savannah. In 2019, SFA added the red carpet, black-tie Honors Gala to its list of annual events just months before the pandemic brought the industry to a halt. Four years later, the gala is set to return with a star-studded night of special guests, including “Breaking Bad” star and gala host Steven Quezada.

To read more, visit Savannah Morning News.