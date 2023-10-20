Savannah Film Studios Expansion: SCAD Opens Enormous Backlot, LED Volume

This year, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will finish construction on the first phase of its landmark film complex announced in 2021 — a sprawling, 11-acre expansion of its existing Savannah Film Studios that includes a Hollywood-style film backlot, a next-generation LED volume for virtual production and multi-camera soundstages. The newly opened backlot features 17 stunning street facades and over 4,500 square feet of dressed set spaces that include homes, cafes, retail stores and classrooms.

Two additional phases of construction are slated for the coming years, which will add scenes like a New York loft, a “Big Apple” subway entrance and a town square. After construction is complete in 2025, the facilities will ultimately span over 250,000 square feet — making the expanded Savannah Film Studios the largest and most comprehensive university film studio complex in the nation. See more at THR.