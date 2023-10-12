Savannah Regional Film Commission names Executive Director

The Savannah Regional Film Commission (SRFC), an AFCI certified Film Commission, announced today that Walker Dalton has been named the new SRFC Executive Director. He will begin in the position in November 2023.

“Walker Dalton comes to the Savannah Regional Film Commission with extensive industry experience, established connections in the industry and a bright vision for the future of entertainment production for the region,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “We are excited to have him join the team and get started.”

Dalton was most recently the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Director of Content where he led a team of creatives that produced art, fashion and documentary films. He was responsible for overseeing each stage from development to delivery. Before moving to Savannah, he was a producer for 10 years on Jay Leno’s Garage and for five years served in NBC Universal’s Digital Marketing Department.

His work has been an official selection in the 2022 Outfest for The Actress, the 2020 ANIMAZ for Le Futur and the 2020 LA Doc Fest for The Savannah Women of Vision. Dalton’s production Isabel Toledo: Echoes and Vibrations won at the London Fashion Film Festival in 2022 and in 2017 he earned an Emmy Nomination for Jay Leno’s Garage. He just completed SCAD’s first feature length documentary on the life and legacy of fashion icon Andre´ Leon Tally titled Letters from Andre´.

Tollison went on to thank the hard work and dedication of the SRFC staff. “We would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the hard work that SRFC staff members Katie Schuck, Renee Leventis and Andy Young have done while we searched for an executive director. We are grateful for their dedication to the entertainment production industry.”