SCAD Atlanta has expanded its presence in the heart of Midtown with the addition of its FORTY FIVE building and new cutting-edge technology.

In honor of 45 years of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), the campus has added SCAD FORTY FIVE – a multi-purpose attachment to the existing FORTY AND FORTY FOUR buildings. The complex now includes impressive classrooms and workspaces, dining and residential spaces and a connecting courtyard, plus the SCADshow event venue.

The venue, which will house the SCAD AnimationFest Sept. 28 – 30, allows audiences to view student-made content in its 700-seat theatre for big screenings. In addition, a 150-seat black box theatre is available for smaller gatherings such as panel discussions with distinguished guests.

Recent additions also include a high-tech LED stage for virtual productions and an in-house casting office. The cutting-edge virtual stage is built to the exact dimensions of its sister stage in Savannah and makes SCAD the only institution for higher education with two of the kind. The university also claims not one, but two, in-house casting offices. It is the only casting service in the country attached to a university.

The office is in open communication with professional Georgia-based projects to funnel students directly into productions. It is also available to students from a variety of departments – allowing students from different programs to easily collaborate.

The new additions are all within walking distance of each other to encourage the “campus feel” in an otherwise big city. They are open to the SCAD student body; which has risen an impressive eight percent in the last year.

