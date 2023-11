Creative Director of the Rome International Film Festival, Seth Ingram, shares what 20 years of RIFF has looked like. He discusses the wide array of festivities and invites everyone to check out RIFF Nov. 2nd-5th.

RIFF and Georgia Entertainment hope you can join us on Nov. 2nd for the 7th installment of the Unscripted Roadshow.

