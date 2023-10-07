Skillshot Media and Solution Road, Inc. host distinguished guests at Atlanta’s first Digital World Summit

The Digital World Summit was held on October 4th and was headlined by leaders in music, gaming, film, and technology. Noted President of Solution Road Sarah Smith, the goals of the event were to “create an exciting, unique event that shouts to the world ‘Atlanta is digital;’ launch 3-4 new enterprise internships with top companies in entertainment, film, music, and fintech; and highlight organizations throughout the city and state that provide resources to these exciting digital industries.”

Headliners included FilmHedge’s Josh Harris and Jon Gosier, Payverse CEO Sandra Blair, founder of Blackhall Studios Ryan Millsap, and many others.

After a short breakfast and welcoming remarks, panels kicked off the event with discussions on

gaming and technology. Skillshot Media CEO Todd Harris detailed how his company’s involvement in the gaming world stems from the tax credit Georgia provides for game developers. In terms of employment population, “Georgia is 12th in the gaming industry.” Panelists added that this number will grow as long as Georgia continues to nurture talent in the industry.

Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell detailed Gray’s mission to positively impact consumers and discussed the new Assembly Studios in Doraville. He described the studio as “the most state of the art, most unique, and

most attractive studio anywhere in the world” – touting its 50 acres of purposefully built soundstages, backlot and production resources that are set to open in the coming months.

The last panel of the day held a debate over the new wave of Artificial Intelligence technology and its implications on media. After concluding remarks from Moonshine Post-Production founder Drew Sawyer, the inaugural event ended with networking and a tour of the Skillshot Media facility.