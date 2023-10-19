Georgia-Based Story Mill Entertainment and Range Media Enter Partnership

Story Mill Entertainment at Flat Rock Studio in Columbus, GA has entered into a partnership with Range Media Partners in Los Angeles, CA. This relationship provides greater reach for Story Mill’s new content and emerging artists platform, while increasing Range’s slate ambitions and production capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with Range Media Partners,” said Story Mill Entertainment CEO, John Mock. “The

decades of experience and the expertise that the company brings to Story Mill and Flat Rock Studio will allow us to tell the stories we strive to tell and bring amazing productions to Columbus and beyond. As a creator-focused company, we aim to tell stories that matter by people who matter, and this partnership supercharges our ability to do just that.”

Of the partnership, Austin Lantero and Will Lowery of Range said: “The resources Story Mill Entertainment have created at Flat Rock Studio are best in class and will serve as a great economic boost to the local community.

We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to bringing more productions to Columbus.”

Launched in 2020, Range Media Partners is made up of veteran industry executives from all facets of entertainment with the goal of helping the most creatively ambitious minds build cultural capital. They bring to bear an impressive rolodex of artists and decades-long industry relationships which have contributed to Range’s meteoric growth. Range’s strategic partnerships and innovative relationships underscore the company’s commitment to diversifying & scaling opportunities, maximizing value, and building the future of entertainment.

A new and unique organization, Story Mill Entertainment is comprised of industry veterans as well as business and creative visionaries with a desire to produce content that leans heavily into raising up new voices and artists. Its c hief aim is to produce compelling content that will attract known names to their projects, providing the credibility needed to allow original stories to be told and new creatives to emerge. As the exclusive manager of Flat Rock Studio, a 180,000sqft production facility in the second-largest city in Georgia, Story Mill has the distinct advantage of having an established infrastructure and available space for their own productions, as well as outside productions looking to film.