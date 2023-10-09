Students part of film that premiered in LA

A faculty member and students in the University of North Georgia’s (UNG) School of Communication, Film & Theatre helped create a short film that premiered in Los Angeles recently.

Robyn Hicks, UNG assistant professor of film and digital media, served as the producer on “Every Night at 3:30.” The film focuses on a main character named Nicole who is awaiting medical test results and “becomes concerned that something nefarious is tripping her security cameras,” according to the film’s official description.

Hicks’ students were part of a 20-person crew that allowed them to work alongside film professionals.

“I’m really proud of the work my students were able to do on the film and the experience they were able to get,” Hicks said.

James Mackenzie, associate director of film in the School of Communication, Film & Theatre, said the production provided valuable learning for students.

“Our film program prioritizes opportunities like this, which give students practical experience,” Mackenzie said. “Students on Professor Hicks’ set were able to collaborate with and learn from Atlanta and LA-based filmmakers, which we find helps to set a professional, creative tone for their own student productions.”

Natalie De Diego, who went to film school with Hicks, was the writer and director for the film. When De Diego had the idea, Hicks suggested filming it in Georgia. Filming took place near UNG’s Gainesville Campus in Oakwood, Georgia. “I was excited because I was a film student once, and I would have been very excited to be able to work on a short,” De Diego said. “I looked forward to being able to give the students that opportunity. They were all very professional in their behavior. They listened. They were very enthusiastic. They asked good questions.”

After its Aug. 13 Midnight Madness premiere at the 19th annual HollyShorts Film Festival in Los Angeles, “Every Night at 3:30” screened at the Georgia Film Festival, held Sept. 15-16 at UNG’s Gainesville Campus. Lexie Overman, a senior from Hoschton, Georgia, pursuing a degree in film and digital media with a production concentration, worked with hair and makeup on the film. She also helped with elements of costume to show the stress the main character was under during the story. “The professionals were very kind, and if you didn’t know something, they would teach it to you,” Overman said. “It was a great experience. It was a great environment. Not knowing anyone, I felt very welcomed.” Daniel Kumi, a senior from Marietta, Georgia, who is also pursuing a degree in film and digital media with a production concentration, has worked on a variety of student films. The chance to work with a professional filmmaker helped Kumi visualize his future success. “I can’t thank Natalie and Professor Hicks enough. It’s one of the best sets I’ve been on and one of the most memorable,” Kumi said. “It meant a lot to me being on it, and I’m glad I had the opportunity.” Overman is also interested in directing and camera work in the film industry. She appreciates the safe learning laboratory in UNG’s film program. “You can try out things and go ahead and learn those skills now,” Overman said.

Article By: Clark Leonard