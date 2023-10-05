Study estimates Georgia generates nearly 60,000 jobs in film, TV business

By Rodney Ho

The Georgia film and TV business generated an estimated 59,700 jobs in fiscal year 2022, according to estimates generated by a firm hired by a major industry lobbying organization in Georgia.

The Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, which commissioned the study and represents most of the TV and film studios and related businesses in the state, released preliminary results Wednesday in Athens before a joint state House and Senate study panel probing the efficacy of different tax credit programs.

The study, involving respected economists Olsberg SPI and set to come out later this month, crunched available data to estimate the full-time equivalent number of workers in Georgia in the business, with 34,600 directly employed and another 14,100 indirectly employed for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. (Olsberg has done comparable economic impact studies for the United Kingdom and Australia film tax credit programs.) See more at the AJC.