Pictures, Recap of the Tax Review Committee Meeting in Athens

It was crowded in Athens yesterday at the Tax Credit Review as lawmakers heard from industry leaders, state officials and others as they explore the return on investment and value of Georgia’s film incentive.
Speakers included
– Dr. Charles Davis, Dean, Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, UGA
– Peter Stathopoulos, Partner, Bennett Thrasher
– Tony West, Americans For Prosperity Presentation
– Frank Patterson, President, Trilith Studios
– Ben Patel, CEO, BI Production Works
– Kate McArdle, Director of Film Workforce Development, Georgia Film Academy
– Misti Martin, President, Cherokee Office of Economic Development Committee
– Hilton Howell, CEO of Gray TV
– Joel Harber, CEO of Athena Studios
– Brennen Dicker, CMII at Georgia State University
A group from Olsberg SPI presented new findings (GA Film Economic Impact Study- Olsberg Presentation of Findings 10.4.23) with the full report being available in the coming weeks. Atlanta News First’s Doug Reardon posted a thorough story here.  See more here and pictures below.

Click on the images to enlarge. 

As appointed by Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Speaker of the House Jon Burns the committee members are working on behalf of the Georgia General Assembly to review all Georgia tax credits, including Georgia’s film tax credit.

Two events have been held focused on other tax credits in Savannah and Rome. The Athens focused on film. Two other meetings are planned on November 8th and November 29th. Those locations have not been announced.

Review committee members are:

  • Senator Chuck Hufstetler (Co-Chair)
  • Senator John Albers
  • Senator Greg Dolezal
  • Senator Bill Cowsert
  • Senator Michael “Doc” Rhett
  • Rep. Shaw Blackmon (Co-Chair)
  • Rep. Debbie Buckner
  • Rep. Kasey Carpenter
  • Rep. Chuck Martin
  • Rep. Bruce Williamson
  • Rep. Matt Hatchett (ex-officio member)

     

