Pictures, Recap of the Tax Review Committee Meeting in Athens

As appointed by Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Speaker of the House Jon Burns the committee members are working on behalf of the Georgia General Assembly to review all Georgia tax credits, including Georgia’s film tax credit.

Two events have been held focused on other tax credits in Savannah and Rome. The Athens focused on film. Two other meetings are planned on November 8th and November 29th. Those locations have not been announced.

Review committee members are: