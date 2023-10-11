The Entertainment Industry Backing the Fight Against Human and Sexual Trafficking

Commentary by Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment

Human and sex trafficking is a serious problem worldwide and in Georgia. Wellspring Living held their gala Sunday evening in Buckhead. Founded by Mary Frances Bowley, the organization has helped numerous victims. Hundreds joined to raise over $400,000 to support programs at the event.

Georgia has a heart for eliminating this sore on society. First Lady Marty Kemp’s GRACE Commission has been essential to bringing more awareness that has driven even more support for organizations like Rescuing Hope and others. Georgia’s film and entertainment industry has backed this cause as well with many film projects completed or in development that highlight trafficking and programs for victims.

Attorney General Chris Carr spoke at the event and recognized those making a difference including the office’s 100% conviction rate. He praised the Kemp administration’s unwavering support of this important work.

We sat with Timothy Minard, Eric Bugbee, Jill Bugbee, Pauline Ribau and others. Jill and Eric are working on a film project that we hope to formally announce soon related to this cause. Tim’s nonprofit, the Minard Wong Foundation, is already doing important work in this area. Many legislators were in the crowd and we enjoyed our time with Senator Brandon Beach and his wife Shuntel Beach.

Read more about the Minard Wong Foundation’s connection to Georgia’s film and entertainment industry and this cause.

See pictures from the event on LinkedIn.