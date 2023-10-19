Thousands of new jobs created for Assembly Atlanta project

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – It takes countless hours of hard work in order to build Georgia’s largest production studio. The work created more than 1,000 construction jobs.

All of the steel for the Assembly Atlanta project was fabricated at Steel LLC in Scottdale. Their workers worked for almost two years to create the 13,000 trusses, beams and columns totaling 12,000 tons — enough to fill 600 trucks.

Robert Miller is one of 150 employees who worked overtime to make the project happen. After decades of work, he says the Assembly project is one of the biggest he’s been a part of.

“We got to clean it up, paint it and get it out of here. I tell my kids, ‘Your daddy is proud of that,’” Miller said.

