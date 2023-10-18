Weekend Box Office Results: Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Film Dazzles With Estimated $95 Million to $97 Million Opening Weekend

Long live the new box office queen.

After selling out stadiums across the country, Taylor Swift is filling movie theaters with “The Eras Tour” concert film, which ignited to estimates of $95 million to $97 million over the weekend. Studios typically report a firmer number at this point, but “without clear comparisons, Sunday box office projections remain a range,” the film’s official distributor AMC Theatres said in a note to press. Rivals have suggested the final tally could be closer to $94 million.

It’s still a remarkable start for a concert film that was announced just six weeks ago and landed on the big screen with minimal promotion outside of Swift posting on social media to her 350 million followers. At the international box office, “Eras Tour” collected $31 million to $33 million, putting its initial global tally between $126 million to $130 million.

During its first weekend in theaters, “The Eras Tour” became the highest-grossing concert film in domestic box office history, surpassing the entire $73 million run of “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” in 2011. Depending on the final weekend tally, “The Eras Tour” has the potential to set an October box office benchmark, which is currently held by 2019’s “Joker” with $96 million.

