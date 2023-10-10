Weizenecker Named Chair Of ABA’s Forum On Entertainment & Sports Industries

Barnes & Thornburg partner Stephen G. Weizenecker has been elected incoming chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on the Entertainment & Sports Industries.

A long-standing member of the firm’s Entertainment, Media and Sports Practice Group, Weizenecker has held multiple leadership positions with the Forum, most recently serving as member at large of its Governing Committee. He has was chair of the Motion Picture, Television, Cable and Radio division and past editor-in-chief of the Forum’s publication, The Entertainment Sports Lawyer.

Weizenecker is a trusted adviser to clients in the film, television and video game industries, offering guidance on worldwide production incentives and project financing. He has been prominent in Atlanta’s entertainment landscape, actively contributing to the development and enhancement of economic incentives for the entertainment sector in Georgia.

Weizenecker has been consistently featured in publications such as Variety’s Legal Impact Report, Variety’s Dealmakers Impact Report, Legal Elite New York, and Georgia Trend’s Legal Elite List. Additionally, he has been named to the Best Lawyers in America list and has been recognized by James Magazine as a Georgia Top Lobbyist.

Weizenecker was unanimously elected incoming chair at the ABA’s 45th Annual Conference of the Forum on the Entertainment & Sports Industries held in Las Vegas on October 5-7.

As the primary national resource for entertainment lawyers, the ABA Forum is dedicated to scholarship and excellence in the entertainment and sports industries