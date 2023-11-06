$200M Atlanta Film Studio Builder Inks Major Player

Some film studio builders go after their dream without any guarantees from a studio to feed them business. An Atlanta-based developer has locked up a prominent player.

A $200 million film studio in Douglas County could become the new Georgia home base for California-based entertainment giant Lionsgate. Great Point Studios has locked in Lionsgate on leasing agreements for eight sound stages.

The Atlanta Business Journal reports Great Point says it has enough land for four more sound stages, once they can ink more deals. At buildout, the studio would encompass 500,000 square feet under roof. The film studio is part of The Trails, a $350 million mixed-use development envisioned by Douglas County officials at Lee and Fairburn roads. The studio could be up and running by February 2024.

Great Point has other film studios open or under construction in Yonkers, Buffalo, Newark and Wales.

Find more at connectcre.