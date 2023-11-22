Amanda Dyson-Thornton Named Executive Director of the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus

The board of directors of the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus, Inc. (GACVB) has named Amanda Dyson-Thornton as Executive Director to lead GACVB, the statewide trade association and nonprofit organization representing Georgia’s tourism bureaus (destination marketing organizations) and their industry partners in travel-driven economic development. Jay Markwalter, who has been acting Executive Director since 2018, will be taking a position with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) in 2024. Dyson-Thornton’s service with GACVB will commence in early January.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Amanda Dyson-Thornton as GACVB’s next Executive Director,” said GACVB President Andy Williams – Executive Director of Visit Roswell, GA. “Jay Markwalter has healthily set up this organization for much future success, and we look forward to the creativity and expertise Amanda will bring to the table as we continue to strengthen our membership initiatives, programming and industry advocacy moving forward.”

Dyson-Thornton currently serves as Director of Membership at the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau and has been on the ACVB membership team since 2017. She began her career in hospitality with the ACVB in 2004 in various marketing and sales positions serving as Director of Membership, Corporate Events and Visitor Services. In 2011, Dyson-Thornton became a concierge at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) and then returned to the ACVB sales department in 2015. Her co-workers at the ACVB describe Amanda as having infectious positivity and bringing a fun and exciting composure to every challenge.

“I look forward to going confidently in the direction of my dreams,” Dyson-Thornton said. “I cannot wait to pick up the reins and continue the great work of GACVB.”

A native of Atlanta, Dyson-Thornton received her BFA in Theatre from Valdosta State University and has her Travel Marketing Professional (TMP) designation from the Southeast Tourism Society. With GACVB she will be charged with uniting Georgia’s community of visitors bureaus, impacting legislation that affects Georgia’s multi-layered visitor-economy, cultivating relationships with members and government officials, and providing valuable resources to help tourism professionals manage their destination marketing organizations (DMOs).

Through advocacy and continuing education, Dyson will work with travel sector partners to promote and protect Georgia’s tourism industry.