Ambition Studios brings Atlanta-area music quality to central Georgia

Twenty-two-year-old Bryce Raburn wears many hats. He’s a freelance musician, producer, engineer and musical arranger. The Georgia Military College Preparatory School alum also earned his bachelor’s degree in music production from Full Sail University in 2022.

His father, Clint, is the band director at GMC Prep, and his mother, Amy, is the community outreach pastor at Northridge Christian Church. He said that music has always been part of his life: Whether it was through playing the drums and keys at Northridge, watching his father’s band perform, or the countless hours he has spent making and producing his own albums before he even decided to make this a career.

“I thank God every day for the gift of music,” he said.

Raburn is also the owner of the new Ambition Studios in Milledgeville. He has already worked with a host of artists including rapper Lil Baby, singers Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor, Mr. Talkbox, 6lack, Montell Jordan and others. See more here.