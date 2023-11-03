Assembling a Growing Stage Footprint for TV, Film in Georgia

• Since January 2023, more than 800,000 additional square feet of state-of-the-art stage space has come online, meaning Georgia can host more projects than ever before.

• By 2025, Georgia is on track to offer 7 million square feet of stages – the most in the U.S.!

One degree of Kevin Bacon

In other immediate happenings in Georgia, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has joined the ranks of being within “one degree of Kevin Bacon” after hosting him at the famous SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October.

Bacon was presented with the Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award much to the delight of participants and attendees at the event, and of course his role in “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is one of his recent Georgia-lensed flicks, filmed at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. The largest university-run film festival in the world welcomes more than 60,000 guests annually for an eight-day celebration of cinematic excellence and creativity.

Georgia author Flannery O’Connor’s story on-screen with ‘Wildcat’ in Georgia’s Rome

“Wildcat,” a biopic about Georgia novelist Flannery O’Connor will be screened at the 20th anniversary of the Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) November 2-5, 2023, in Rome, Georgia.

The film, directed by Ethan Hawke and starring his daughter Maya (also an actress in Georgia-lensed “Stranger Things, which featured Rome prominently in Season 4!) will be screening at the historic DeSoto Theatre with Ethan Hawke in attendance. Both RIFF and the DeSoto are also Georgia Council for the Arts grant award recipients. Georgia Council for the Arts supports arts organizations and programs which are tourism-drivers in the state. This year the festival will expand its coverage from an annual event to hosting year-round opportunities, partnering with local Berry College to present six documentaries throughout the year that highlight issues facing the region, coupled with conversations.

“Our 20th Anniversary provided an opportunity to contemplate RIFF’s future, and we are committing even more strongly to being an uplifting presence in the community for discussing important issues and furthering the cause of education, both through the lens of film, which can be a lever for open conversation and potentially a more stable economic future due to higher-paying jobs,” says Rome International Film Festival Executive Director Leanne Cook.