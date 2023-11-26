Atlanta Braves Set To Host 2025 All-Star Game At Truist Park

Terry McGuirk, Chairman of the Atlanta Braves, said: “We are thrilled that Major League Baseball has awarded the Atlanta Braves the 2025 All-Star Game. Time and time again, Atlanta has proven to be a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events. I am excited that baseball fans will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer. Over the coming months, we look forward to working alongside MLB to create memorable experiences that will showcase and support our community.”