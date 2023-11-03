Augusta University unveils new esports arena in Georgia Cyber Center

A new sports arena, particularly focused on esports, was unveiled at Augusta University on Oct. 23.

The ribbon cutting was held at the arena inside the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center in downtown Augusta. The Jaguars were one of the founding members of esports in the Peach Belt Conference in 2018 and this facility will be their competition facility.

“Esports is the newest addition to campus recreation which is in the division of enrollment and student affairs,” said Susan Davies, VP of Enrollment and Student Affairs at Augusta University. “We know that there is a lot of growth and popularity around esports and we also know that we have an undefeated varsity team at Augusta University so we wanted to build the best esports arena for our students.”

