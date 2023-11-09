Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys Named ELITE Firm of the Year at National Game Changers Summit

In recognition of excellence and innovation in legal service, Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys has been named the ELITE Firm of the Year at the 2023 Crisp Annual Game Changers Summit, the nation’s leading law firm growth conference. The award acknowledges the Savannah-based firm’s transformational development in client experience, leadership, community involvement, and firm culture.

Bowen Schmidt is the first entertainment law firm ever to receive this honor. “To determine the 2023 ELITE Firm of the Year winner, we seriously considered the factors that impact a successful business, an influential leader, and a true Firm of the Year,” announced Crisp. “Each firm’s application was evaluated based on specific results they’ve generated, commitment to their goals, and more – and Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys knocked it out of the park.”

“This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to empowering the creative spirit through legal excellence,” said Charles “Bo” Bowen, the firm’s managing partner. “We are honored to be recognized among such distinguished peers and remain committed to setting the bar for advocacy in the entertainment industry.”

The award commends Bowen Schmidt for its passionate client advocacy which has resulted in new industry standards related to the protection of creatives’ rights. It also acknowledges the firm as a national thought leader in the field of entertainment law.

“Our firm’s success is rooted in our passion for the arts and an unyielding drive to innovate,” said Ryan Schmidt, a partner at Bowen Schmidt. “Winning the ELITE Firm of the Year award at the Game Changers Summit is not just an honor; it’s a milestone that reflects our relentless pursuit of justice for our creative clients.”

Over 2,500 legal professionals from more than 1,000 law firms across the country convened in Atlanta on November 2-3 for The Game Changers Summit, now in its fifth year. The annual event is known for assembling the country’s most successful and influential law firm owners to share strategies for growth and success.