Christmas Movie Filmed in Cherokee County Now Available on Starz

A film that used Cherokee County locations as the backdrop for its movie has recently been released to an online streaming platform.
“Charlie’s Christmas Wish,” written and directed by local filmmaker Sue Ann Taylor, tells the story of a veteran coming home and adjusting to family life and a new addition to the family since he left, a little white “angel dog” named Charlie.
“Charlie’s Christmas Wish” was released on Starz Nov. 1.
Coming home from his last deployment, Sgt. Major John Frost, played by Aiden Turner, arrives a month early due to a PTSD incident and is happy to be home for Christmas. In his absence, his wife, Jill Frost (Toni Hudson), and son, Jimmy Frost (Walker Mintz), have adopted a little dog named Charlie, which is “not his cup of tea,” according to a news release.
Charlie finds Hank, a retired Vietnam vet played by Vernon Wells, who has suffered a heart attack. It’s then discovered that he is homeless living in a tented camp with Capt. Jack (Jay M. Brooks). John Frost finds his purpose as he rallies friends, family and community to build a new house for the vets and give them a warm Christmas Eve and a new start on civilian life.
The film uses the name of a real Ball Ground business as part of the plot — the character Jill Frost is the owner of Jill’s Cakes and Bakes.
The film was primarily filmed in Canton, Ball Ground and Ellijay.
“We are thrilled that our holiday movie will be available to the 26.3 million Starz subscribers,” Taylor said. “Ultimately, we are trying to raise spirits and awareness of the ongoing issues of homeless veterans.”
The film also features Diane Ladd, Ethan Trace, Lindsay McKeon, Richard Tyson, Lindsey Bloom and John O’Hurley.
And, Cherokee County’s own Tim Cavender makes an appearance as Santa Claus.
The film was produced by Hudson and Taylor, as well as Jill Frost Films LLC.
