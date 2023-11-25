Clint Eastwood, 93, Smiles While Directing His Next Film Juror No. 2 on Set in Georgia

Clint Eastwood is busy working on his next film.

On Wednesday, the director was seen filming his next movie, Juror No. 2, in Savannah, Georgia, with actors Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. Eastwood, 93, smiled behind the scenes while working with his crew members on set.

Juror No. 2 will mark the Oscar winner’s first film since 2021’s Cry Macho. While Eastwood starred in and directed Cry Macho, Juror No. 2 is led by a cast including Hoult, Collette, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Chris Messina, Leslie Bibb and Kiefer Sutherland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to THR, a synopsis for the film says it’s about a juror in a murder trial (Hoult) who “finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the wrong killer.”

