DreamHack Atlanta Gives Back to Host City through ‘Dream BIG’ Charity Initiative

DreamHack, an international gaming lifestyle festival and ESL FACEIT Group Brand, is giving back to the community in the weeks leading up to DreamHack Atlanta in December. Highlighted by the return of Dream BIG, the brand’s tentpole charity initiative, DreamHack will partner with Toys for Tots to level up toy donations with a concerted effort toward contributions for foster children throughout Metro Atlanta. As one of the largest campaigns in the nations, Atlanta Toys for Tots distributes toys to 18 different counties in Georgia. During the 2022 campaign, a total of 988,760 toys were collected and helped 494,380 children.

Additionally, the Festival is donating more than $530,000 in free tickets to Title I public school students and their families across Metro Atlanta to experience DreamHack in person. These initiatives and partnerships represent a continued effort by DreamHack and its parent company, ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), to give back to its longtime North American partner cities.

The gaming lifestyle festival will converge on Atlanta for the fifth time the weekend of December 15-17, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

“DreamHack festivals are more than a celebration of local gaming communities; they’re also a chance to give back,” said Guy Blomberg, Event Director DreamHack Festivals, Americas. “We want to channel the power of gaming for good, and the return of Dream BIG is sharing that with Atlanta, one of our most supportive host cities.”

CHARITY PARTNERSHIPS

DreamHack x Toys for Tots

To help families celebrate the holidays, DreamHack Atlanta will partner with Toys for Tots to level up toy donations this holiday season. In addition to traditional Toys for Tots drop-off locations, there will be DreamHack x Toys for Tots donation bins at the festival and at partnered businesses and organizations throughout Metro Atlanta. The Festival will also host local foster children alongside 175 Toys for Tots-affiliated Marines and their families for a special toy distribution.

Throughout the weekend, celebrity guests and content creators at DreamHack Atlanta will further support the campaign by encouraging guests to donate toys.

To become a Toy Drop Site, please see details HERE.

The current list of Toy Drop Site locations is HERE.

To volunteer at the toy sorting sites, please sign up HERE.

DreamHack x Title I Schools To Distribute Free Tickets to Students and Families

DreamHack will donate more than $530,000 in free tickets to Title I schools for students and their families. In total, that equals 3,000 free tickets to local students, which can be redeemed for three-day individual passes or family passes. Of those, 2,200 of the tickets are for Title I school students, including 400 tickets distributed in collaboration with Atlanta-based Next Gen. Next Gen creates an ecosystem of local colleges, companies and mentors that expose students to diverse career fields and builds the social capital necessary to succeed after graduation. The remaining 800 tickets will be distributed to high school and college students attending SIEGE, an Atlanta-based game development conference and college fair taking place on-site at DreamHack Atlanta.

DreamHack Atlanta Charity Corner

DreamHack Atlanta will welcome several charitable organizations to the festival’s Charity Corner, where guests can learn more about resources and initiatives in the gaming community and beyond. Participating organizations include VGC USA, Two Write Love On Her Arms, AbleGamers, and more. The Charity Corner will also play host to three creator-run charity tournaments where streamers will go head-to-head to raise money and awareness for participating organizations. Festival attendees can also participate in giveaways throughout the weekend, or watch creators host fundraiser livestreams live from the festival floor.