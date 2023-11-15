Film Pitch ATL Celebrates 5 Years of Inspiring Filmmakers and Fostering Creative Connections

Film Pitch ATL, Atlanta’s premier monthly event since 2018 dedicated to empowering and connecting filmmakers, marks its fifth-year milestone. What began as an educational platform for filmmakers to hone their pitching skills and receive invaluable feedback from industry experts has evolved into a vibrant hub for film professionals, enthusiasts, and aspiring creatives. The event, which has led to numerous projects finding their way to production, is scheduled for November 29, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm at the renowned Wild Heaven Brewery and Gardens, located at 1010 White Street, Atlanta, GA.

A Platform for Innovation and Collaboration

Film Pitch ATL was born from a desire to provide filmmakers with a supportive environment to

practice and perfect their project pitches. Over the years, it has not only fulfilled that mission but

has also become a catalyst for forging partnerships and transforming ideas into action. Aspiring

and established filmmakers, actors, directors, writers, producers, and investors convene to

exchange insights, spark creative collaborations, and support the growth of the film industry in

Atlanta and beyond.

Nurturing Filmmaker Dreams

At Film Pitch ATL, each event showcases filmmakers as they pitch their upcoming projects

before a captive audience. These pitches are evaluated by a panel of esteemed industry

experts, providing filmmakers with constructive feedback that can be invaluable in refining their

ideas and securing the necessary resources. This unique combination of pitching, feedback,

and networking opportunities has led to numerous projects finding funding, talent, and

collaborators to bring them to life.

A Learning Experience for All

Film Pitch ATL isn’t just for filmmakers; it’s also an exceptional learning opportunity for anyone

interested in the film industry. Whether you’re curious about the art of pitching, the intricacies of

film production, or you simply want to immerse yourself in the dynamic Atlanta film community,

this event offers something for everyone.

November panelists

● Shellie Schmals: Shellie Schmals, creative curator at VonSchmals Productions, merges

15+ years in entertainment with 25+ years in non-profits. Formerly with Stage 32 and

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, she excels in fostering creative spaces. On boards for

Women in Film and Television Atlanta, Georgia Production Partnership, and Film

Festival Alliance, Shellie is a passionate volunteer. Since 2009, she’s produced diverse

shows in Atlanta. Stay tuned for Film Strip Fest, launching November 2023

● Ronnel Parham: Ronnel discovered his passion for acting at 20 in South Philadelphia,

taking an On-Camera Commercial class on a local talent agent’s advice. After two

weeks, he found his calling, leading him to study Theatre at West Chester University.

Post-graduation, he honed his craft in New York City’s Off-Broadway scene. Ronnel, a

multi-award-winning actor, creator, writer, and producer, has ventured nationwide.

Holding a Bachelors in Liberal Arts and a Masters in Criminology, his mission is to

reshape TV and film narratives, championing the underrepresented.

● Dalex Miller: Dalex Miller is a working casting associate in TV / Film. From L.A. to the

ATL market, Dalex has worked on projects for traditional networks and streaming like:

Castle (ABC), Grimm (NBC), Zoo (CBS), The Gabby Douglas Story (Lifetime), Narcos

(Netflix), and currently a new series for Peacock. His most earnest passion is seeing

actors grow and succeed, so he also coaches scenes/ auditions and teaches long-form

improv comedy. Dalex has also written and produced short films in Atlanta.

Event Details:

● Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

● Time: 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

● Venue: Wild Heaven Brewery and Gardens, 1010 White Street, Atlanta, GA

● Parking: Ample free parking available

● Food and beverages: Available for purchase at the brewery

As Film Pitch ATL celebrates its fifth year, it continues to be a driving force in shaping the future

of filmmaking in Atlanta. Join us on November 29 for an evening of innovation, collaboration,

and creativity. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of the thriving film community in Atlanta.

For more information and to secure your spot at this exciting event, please visit our website. For

media inquiries, interviews, and press passes, please contact Mara Garcia at mara@cinemalife.org.

