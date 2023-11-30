Georgia-Centric Film ‘Fortune’ Invites Locals to Athens Premiere

Set in rural Georgia, FORTUNE is a Southern Gothic tale of greed, where a blue collar timber yard worker miraculously wins a massive lottery jackpot, but then loses the ticket before he can cash it in.

WHEN: Thursday, December 7th, 2023

6:30PM – Red Carpet/Arrivals

7:00PM – Screening

8:00PM – Q&A discussion with Writer/Director/Producer Matthew Perkins, Writer/Producer/Star Corey Cott, and Producer Steve Sielatycki; Moderated by PEOPLE Magazine’s Jeremy Parsons

9:00PM – After-party (details coming soon)

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

90 Carlton Street

Athens, Georgia 30602

Parking for the Georgia Museum of Art is available in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) parking deck, which is located at the rear of lot E11 off River Road.

Kindly RSVP by this Thursday, November 30th to reserve your seat: playtowinRSVP@gmail.com