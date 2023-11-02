Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal set to launch

Georgia Entertainment, the leading source of news and information about the film, music, esports/gaming and other areas of digital entertainment, has announced a bi-annual printed publication. Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal’s inaugural issue will be distributed to 3,903 professionals in December.

“Print remains a credible platform to reach decision makers, influencers, and policymakers,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “The Journal compliments our events, newsletters, social and other outreach activities. Plus, the physical nature of print allows us the opportunity to share important narratives in an alternative and durable medium.”

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal will include commentary, analysis and research about filmmaking, music, arts, fashion, culture, sports entertainment, digital production and much more. “The purpose of the Journal is to educate and engage readers about the coming boom that is the Creative Economy. This sector of Georgia’s economy is as important as any other and we aim to highlight people, companies and organizations making it happen.”

The 100 page publication will include commentary from industry executives, economic analysis about growth in film, arts and entertainment along with focused reports about workforce development, education, entertainment tourism, inclusion initiatives, rural expansion and much more.

“With the Creative Economy Journal we can highlight narratives in a way that is different from our other platforms,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “By targeting Georgia’s leading influencers, elected leaders and entertainment executives we believe we can add tremendous educational and engagement value that builds on our overall efforts.”

The publication will contain 70% content and 30% full displays from partners. Only full page displays will be included. Additional distribution will be provided at Georgia Entertainment’s 12 signature events in 2024.

“2024 will be a pivotal year for Georgia and the ever growing Creative Economy. We are so grateful for the partners that have joined to help green light this important initiative,” said Davidson. “We firmly believe the time to document and chronicle this segment of the state’s economy is now.”

To request the media deck please contact us or email randy@georgiaentertainment.com.

Circulation Summary: