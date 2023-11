Ahead of the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow in Savannah on Saturday, Jezlan Moyet was interviewed by Becky Sattero for WTOC’s Morning Break.

Topics include:

Savannah’s creative workforce

Bringing creatives together to engage with legislators and local government officials

Georgia, different than Hollywood – a new path

Transitioning from talent to supporting and advocating for Georgia’s film and entertainment industry

See the full interview here.