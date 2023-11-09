Georgia is Ready: Statement from Lee Thomas, Georgia Film Office Director

Last night, film professionals booked flights and began traveling between major markets and Atlanta to get right back to work as news broke about the end of the strike. Executives we have spoken with today are connecting with employees and those that were laid off/paused to communicate an action plan to resume work.

Says Lee Thomas, Georgia Film Office Director, “Georgia was ready when production resumed after the work stoppage from a global pandemic, we are again ready as productions move forward. Since January 2023, more than 800,000 additional square feet of state-of-the-art stage space has come online, so we can host more projects than ever before. In addition to this new infrastructure, we have tens of thousands of trained film and television technicians ready to work, as well as diverse locations, the convenience of having the world’s busiest airport, and a stable and competitive film incentive. Georgia should be at the top of everyone’s mind when it comes to locating film and television projects.”

This reinforces Governor Kemp’s remarks late this summer regarding resuming production after the strike noting that Georgia will emerge from the strike as a highly sought-after location with lower costs for productions than other locations.

Below is the letter sent to SAG-AFTRA Members:

Dear SAG-AFTRA Members,

We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01am on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country.

In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes “above-pattern” minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities.

We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work.

Full details of the agreement will not be provided until the tentative agreement is reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA National Board.

We also thank our union siblings — the workers that power this industry — for the sacrifices they have made while supporting our strike and that of the Writers Guild of America. We stand together in solidarity and will be there for you when you need us.

Thank you all for your dedication, your commitment and your solidarity throughout this strike. It is because of YOU that these improvements became possible.

In solidarity and gratitude,

Your TV/TH Negotiating Committee