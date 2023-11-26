Georgia-Lensed ‘Dashing Through the Snow’ Is Now On Disney+

Ludacris is helping you get into the holiday spirit — and no, it isn’t with a new Christmas single. The “Stand Up” rapper is trading the recording studio for a film set as he’s starring in the new Disney holiday movie Dashing Through the Snow. You can officially stream the new movie exclusively on Disney+ starting Friday (Nov. 17).

Ludacris stars as Eddie Garrick, a divorced social worker for the Atlanta Police Department who has lost his joy and spirit for the yuletide season due to a traumatic experience as a child. At the request of his ex-wife Allison (Teyonah Parris), he takes his 8-year-old daughter, Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum), for Christmas Eve. It’s when they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick (Lil Rel Howery) that the two are swept up in a magical adventure that may just help Garrick rediscover his holiday spirit.

Other castmembers you can expect to see include Oscar Nuñez, Zulay Henao, Kevin Connolly and Janora McDuffie.

To read more, visit Billboard.