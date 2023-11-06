Recap with Photos: Georgia’s Rome Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Creatives at Unscripted Event

Georgia Entertainment, in partnership with the City of Rome, Rome Floyd Chamber, and the Rome International Film Festival held the seventh 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow at the historic Desoto Theatre in downtown Rome. The event gathered local business owners, entertainment executives, and creatives along with legislators and government officials to learn more about the Creative Economy in Northwest Georgia.

Watch the event reel.

The event was presented by the City of Rome, FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios with premier partners Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment.

“Each of the Georgia Unscripted roadshow events have been unique in their own special way and Rome was certainly special,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Sidling up to the start of the Rome International Film Festival and having the unwavering support of every organization responsible for economic growth is a testament of the economic advancement in the region.”

The purpose of the 9 roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s Creative Economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. The Northwest Georgia event included comments from:

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film & Entertainment Office

Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General at Consulate General of Israel in Atlanta

Mayor Sundai Stevenson, City of Rome

Sammy Rich, City Manager

Seth Ingram & Leanne Cook, Rome International Film Festival

Dr. Jessica Lindberg, Dean of Humanities, Georgia Highlands College

Maria Guerra-Stoll, President at GSB Architects & PAM Studios

Drew Sawyer, Founder at Moonshine Post Productions

Brennen Dicker, Executive Director at Creative Media Industries Institute, Georgia State University

David Sutherland, Senior Lecturer, University of Georgia

Scott Votaw, Executive Director of the Georgia Film Academy

Companies supporting the roadshow include Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Barbizon Lighting, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cofer Brothers, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, GSB Architects, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Reel Supplies, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, and Tweed Recording.

“We are honored to have so much support and participation from our state’s legislative body and local government officials,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President, Georgia Entertainment. “These events allow creative professionals and policy makers to network and learn in a very special environment, by immersing them in the local creative scene.” The communities for this year’s roadshow are North Fulton/Forsyth County, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Cobb County, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

Georgia Entertainment recognized elected legislators and local officials in attendance including Rep. Matt Barton, Rep. Matthew Gambill, Rep. Eddie Lumsden, and Rep. Long Tran.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Matters, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance and Georgia CEO.

The next event will be held November 18 in Savannah, GA. For more information about supporting the events, contact us and to RSVP click here.

Other Notes:

See a special presentation with the Consulate of Israel to the Southeast ….

The Rome alliance announced…

All the info about the Rome film festival here…

Click on the photos below for larger renditions.

Video & Photo Credit: Rosa Waite, Georgia Entertainment